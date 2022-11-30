Contact Troubleshooters
Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot still going strong after more than 50 years

The owner has been running Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot for 54 years and is back again to help make Christmas more festive.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John Martin knows a thing or two about trees. He’s been running Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot for 54 years and is back again to help make Christmas more festive.

You can find a wide variety at the lot located in the Meijer parking lot on Allison Lane. Whether you’re looking for a Fraser fir or a white pine, they have you covered. You can also find trees anywhere from about 5 feet to more than 15 feet tall. Prices start at $30 and go up to around $250.

It’s full service at Martin’s too. They shake the extra needles off and help you put the tree on your vehicle. They’ll even sell you a stand if you need one.

John Martin ordered more trees this year to try and meet demand. Last year all the trees were gone by mid-December, so he recommends getting one sooner rather than later.

Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot is open seven days a week. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

