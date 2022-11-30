Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot still going strong after more than 50 years

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John Martin knows a thing or two about trees. He’s been running Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot for 54 years and is back again to help make Christmas more festive.

You can find a wide variety at the lot located in the Meijer parking lot on Allison Lane. Whether you’re looking for a Fraser fir or a white pine, they have you covered. You can also find trees anywhere from about 5 feet to more than 15 feet tall. Prices start at $30 and go up to around $250.

It’s full service at Martin’s too. They shake the extra needles off and help you put the tree on your vehicle. They’ll even sell you a stand if you need one.

John Martin ordered more trees this year to try and meet demand. Last year all the trees were gone by mid-December, so he recommends getting one sooner rather than later.

Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot is open seven days a week. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

