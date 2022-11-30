Contact Troubleshooters
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.(Meade County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested.

Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

Police began pursuing Greenwell on Nov. 22 in the Ekron area and said he was last seen in a wooded area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greenwell was thought to be fleeing by attempting to get a ride with someone.

Greenwell did not have a prior criminal history with civilians, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not list Greenwell’s charges, but the office previously stated “there will be charges for his actions... and the dangers he placed the public in and the officers involved.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

