Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested.

Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

Police began pursuing Greenwell on Nov. 22 in the Ekron area and said he was last seen in a wooded area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greenwell was thought to be fleeing by attempting to get a ride with someone.

Greenwell did not have a prior criminal history with civilians, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not list Greenwell’s charges, but the office previously stated “there will be charges for his actions... and the dangers he placed the public in and the officers involved.”

