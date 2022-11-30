Oldham County Schools install vaping sensors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vaping sensors are being installed in every Oldham County high school restroom as the district’s latest strategy to get students to stop vaping.

Oldham County Schools said they also plan to install the vape sensors inside all its middle school restrooms starting next year.

Eric Davis, Director of Student Services, said student use of e-cigarettes has skyrocketed in their middle and high schools.

So far this year, out of 55 drug and alcohol offenses, 42 have been vape related.

”Just looking at the data of where are these offenses occurring, 90 to 95 percent of the ones that we get, inside a building at least, are in a restroom,” Davis said. “This is a huge health issue that we see. We’ve had some medical emergencies.”

As soon as the Halo Smart sensor goes off, staff and administrators get an alert through text and email. The alert shows which sensor went off and why.

Davis said the Halo Smart sensors are very sensitive. The detector can sense which chemicals are inside the vape and if there are other scents sprayed trying to mask it.

”It doesn’t matter if its out in the open, or like I said, blown into the bottom of a sweatshirt or a sleeve, it will be detected,” Davis said.

The devices also detect gunshots and screams for help. Both those alerts show up as aggression events.

Davis said any students found vaping can be suspended. Oldham County students caught with drugs and alcohol also may be asked to go through their renaissance program at their alternative school which includes a screening process and counseling as needed.

”We have been able to see that we are much more efficient, quicker, and you know recently, we’ve seen a drop because kids know they are going to be caught with them,” Davis said. ”We are not just using of this as a way to catch kids. That’s truly not the purpose. It’s really a deterrent in a way to help them not participate in things that are harmful.”

The district said the vape detectors have been working for about a month, but have gone off more than 50 times.

