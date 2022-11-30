Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body was found in a shipping container.(WXIX)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A homicide investigation is underway in Ohio after a man was found dead in Pierce Township.

WXIX reports that 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found deceased by his fiance Monday morning.

Pierce Township police said they were called to Eva’s residence after the man’s fiance called 911 to report she found him unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container near the property.

According to a police report, the caller told the dispatch operator “there’s blood everywhere.”

The woman attempted CPR on the man, per the operator’s instructions, but paramedics pronounced Eva dead at the scene.

Officers shared that they found Eva with “multiple lacerations.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene with the Pierce Township investigative unit.

Eva’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clermont County coroner’s office.

The Pierce Township Police Department urged anyone with further information on this case to contact 513-752-4100.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

The new 12,000 square foot Churchill Downs Paddock area will give guests a greater view of the...
Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
Bidens, LL Cool J countdown the National Christmas Tree Lighting
Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue...
LMPD: Teenager shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Mistrial declared in ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial