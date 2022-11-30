Contact Troubleshooters
Victim of workplace accident identified

A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday(WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released.

Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.

PREVIOUS STORY: Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

Around 9:20 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a number of calls reporting the accident. The callers said Martinez was working in a trench six to seven feet deep when it collapsed up to his chest.

Rescuers were able to remove Martinez from the trench. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died around from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

