We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define what all makes Kent Taylor special just by his sports reports.
By John Boel
Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a world where the coaches he covered and the TV anchors he worked with turned over faster than fall leaves, Kent Taylor remained. For 22 years in the WAVE Sports department.

Why is that? I know that answer, because I watched his first sportscast back in the 1990s all the way through today.

It’s not because he knows sports, from horseracing speed figures to figure skating at the Olympics.

It’s not because he did all the coach shows, even one where the coach got fired while it aired.

And it’s not because he wasn’t afraid to try anything. It’s because Kent Taylor cared.

Not just about the scores, but about the scores of stories behind the games we watch, from a colleague’s crippling case of COVID to a quarterback’s scramble against the only opponent he couldn’t overcome.

At its root, sports is about competition. And Kent was driven to be the best.

He was Kentucky Sportscaster of the Year six times. The most thorough sportscast every time, and more than 10,000 sportscasts in his time at WAVE.

However, you can’t define what makes Kent Taylor special in any of our videos. It’s a photo in the middle of a 12-hour day of covering sports on a busy Friday in March.

On a busy Friday night in sports, Kent Taylor WAVE made sure not to miss his daughter Emerson's talent competition - and even watched it again in his office. He's a hard working guy and a great dad! ♥

After dashing out on a brief break to watch his daughter in a talent contest, he took a break from editing sports to watch it again.

Sports highlights pale in comparison to life highlights.

