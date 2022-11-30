Woman indicted on abuse charges involving 10 children at Vanguard Academy

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury has indicted a woman on Wednesday for ten counts of criminal abuse involving children at Vanguard Academy.

Rachael Flannery was arrested on Sept. 30 by the LMPD Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigation in relation to an incident which occurred at the east Louisville daycare.

An indictment was returned by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday charging Flannery in connection to the criminal abuse of ten children at the daycare.

The incidents are said to have occurred between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.

According to arrest reports, Flannery was said to have caused injury to a six-month-old and a seven-month-old child. Incidents were caught on camera by surveillance footage at the daycare.

Flannery is said to have shoved a bottle into a child’s mouth, forcibly adjusting the child, and later squeezing a child and dropping the child on the floor intentionally and walking away.

A lawsuit was filed against Vanguard Academy in Oct., claiming kids had been sprayed with water bottles and infants being dropped and cursed at.

Since 2012, Vanguard Academy has been investigated at least 30 times.

Flannery is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 5.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

