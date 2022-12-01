Contact Troubleshooters
2 men wanted in October homicide arrested

Marshall Murray Jr. (left) and Marcus Murray (right) were charged with murder and burglary in...
Marshall Murray Jr. (left) and Marcus Murray (right) were charged with murder and burglary in connection with an October 22 shooting in which the victim later died.(LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary.

Marcus Murray, 29, was also arrested in connection to the shooting that happened Oct. 22.

Court documents state the two men shot Timothy Greer multiple times in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Greer was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries days later on October 28.

A witness told police the two men came to the Esquire Alley address and went into the apartment through an unlocked front door. After the shooting, the men were seen leaving out the back door. They were also recorded on surveillance video in the area.

The two men are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

