2 men wanted in October homicide arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary.

Marcus Murray, 29, was also arrested in connection to the shooting that happened Oct. 22.

Court documents state the two men shot Timothy Greer multiple times in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Greer was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries days later on October 28.

A witness told police the two men came to the Esquire Alley address and went into the apartment through an unlocked front door. After the shooting, the men were seen leaving out the back door. They were also recorded on surveillance video in the area.

The two men are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.