4-year-old child seriously injured following southern Indiana head-on crash

A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an early morning crash...
A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an early morning crash in Washington County.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an early morning crash in Washington County.

Indiana State Police was contacted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to respond to a head-on crash in Pierce Township.

Early investigation revealed the driver of a 1996 Mazda vehicle was heading eastbound and approached a hillcrest on East Bill Miller Road, just east of Blue River Church Road.

Police said at the same time, the driver of a westbound 2016 Kia Sportage was approaching the same hillcrest.

As the two vehicles crested the hill, they crashed head-on and collided with the front driver’s side of each other’s vehicles.

While both drivers were not seriously injured, police said the 4-year-old child riding in the Mazda was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries.

ISP said the crash remains under investigation.

