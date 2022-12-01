Contact Troubleshooters
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS trains for active shooter, threat situations

First responders were trained on lifesaving intervention for patients injured in active shooter...
First responders were trained on lifesaving intervention for patients injured in active shooter or active threat situations.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders swarmed to prepare for emergency scenarios as part of Rescue Task Force training on Thursday.

Members of Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS hosted the training at their headquarters on Urton Lane, where they were trained on lifesaving intervention for patients injured in active shooter or active threat situations.

On Thursday, first responders were sent through a realistic simulation to see what it’s like to save people during dire situations.

Training included treating severe bleeding and basic airway interventions.

“The training is important because we can no longer be reactive to a situation, we now have to be proactive,” Gary Grassi with Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS said. “We now have to train for incidents like this. Versus ten or fifteen years ago, they were sporadic, now they’re becoming almost commonplace.”

The department said it is the only one in the region that is training all of its members to become Rescue Task Force certified.

Training will occur at the department four times a year.

