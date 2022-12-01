Bullitt County Public Schools partners with YMCA for transportation program

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools unveiled their new transportation plan created to help families experiencing bus route outages.

Starting Monday, the school district is partnering with the local YMCA giving students affected by outages a place to go, according to Bullitt County Public Schools.

If an elementary student’s bus is out in the morning, afternoon or both, the student will be eligible to attend their school’s local YMCA program that day for free.

Bullitt County Public School officials said they hope the new program will provide support to families who are impacted by challenges in transportation.

Families will be informed when their child is eligible for the service through their preferred communication channels.

To sign up, parents or guardians will need to complete the Community Eligibility Provision form, submit a wallet-size photo and immunization records for their child and complete a canceled bus registration any day a bus outage occurs.

For more information, families are advised to contact their child’s school.

