Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bullitt County Public Schools partners with YMCA for transportation program

Bullitt County Public Schools unveiled their new transportation plan created to help families...
Bullitt County Public Schools unveiled their new transportation plan created to help families experiencing bus route outages.(WILX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools unveiled their new transportation plan created to help families experiencing bus route outages.

Starting Monday, the school district is partnering with the local YMCA giving students affected by outages a place to go, according to Bullitt County Public Schools.

If an elementary student’s bus is out in the morning, afternoon or both, the student will be eligible to attend their school’s local YMCA program that day for free.

Bullitt County Public School officials said they hope the new program will provide support to families who are impacted by challenges in transportation.

Families will be informed when their child is eligible for the service through their preferred communication channels.

To sign up, parents or guardians will need to complete the Community Eligibility Provision form, submit a wallet-size photo and immunization records for their child and complete a canceled bus registration any day a bus outage occurs.

For more information, families are advised to contact their child’s school.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

Latest News

Chestnut Hall’s Holiday Designer Show House kicks off this week
JCPS is talking about taking a wrecking ball to some of their schools as they outline their...
JCPS four-year plan involves rebuilding schools
Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Basketball
Louisville Metro PAL program returning