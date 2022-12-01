Contact Troubleshooters
Chestnut Hall’s Holiday Designer Show House kicks off this week

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many different ways to decorate for the holidays and one home has them all! Chestnut Hall is hosting their 2nd annual Holiday Designer Show House again.

Every room is decorated by a different designer. You can get lots of inspiration for a bedroom, living room, and even kid’s rooms.

Tickets are $25 in advance but $30 at the door. The event runs from Dec. 2-10.

The money goes to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. This helps retired racehorses as they live out their lives. Some even go on to help inmates at correctional facilities learn to care for these animals.

If you would like to learn more about TRF’s mission or purchase tickets, click or tap here.

