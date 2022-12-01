Contact Troubleshooters
David James stepping down as leader of Metro Council

James confirmed after six years as the city council leader, he would not be seeking another term.
James confirmed after six years as the city council leader, he would not be seeking another term.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council President David James announced he is stepping down as its leader.

James confirmed after six years as the city council leader, he would not be seeking another term.

He has served four terms as Metro Council’s president, and was first elected into Metro Council in 2010 serving as District 6′s councilman.

“I feel as a leader it’s important to keep this organization healthy and strong by promoting new leadership opportunities to my colleagues,” James said.

James currently serves as the chair of the City Budget & Operations committee in upcoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s transition team.

