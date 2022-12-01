Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.(WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week.

WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:

“We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Representatives with FedEx did not immediately release the employee’s name or what role the person was in with the company.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the worker was a 48-year-old man.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported it is aware of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
‘I am heartbroken’; Parent responds after abuse charges involving 10 children at Vanguard Academy
‘I am heartbroken’; Parent responds after abuse charges involving 10 children at Vanguard Academy
Eric Holland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony theft.
Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s...
2 charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84