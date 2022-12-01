‘Empty the Shelters’ event waives adoption fees for adult cats, dogs at LMAS, KHS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services and Kentucky Humane Society announced they will both be participating in a national event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats over the holidays.

The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event waives adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at both shelters starting on Dec. 1.

LMAS’ event runs through Dec. 11, and KHS is waiving fees through Dec. 4.

The event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization created to help reduce the number of animals in shelter through pet adoption, vaccinations, spay/neuter programs and more.

“The Bissell Pet Foundation’s Holiday Hope Event has found homes for thousands of LMAS shelter pets,” Ashley Book, interim shelter director at LMAS said in a release. “With shelters nationwide struggling with unprecedented crowding, there is no better time than now to give the gift of a forever home to an adoptable pet.”

All animals within LMAS will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Residents adopting in Jefferson County will still be required to purchase a one-year pet license which is required by law.

“We have so many animals who want to go home for the holidays,” Karen Koenig, Vice President of Animal Welfare at KHS said in a release. “The Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event means that people who have been thinking about adopting a new family member can save on adoption fees, while giving an animal the best gift of all, their forever home.”

For more information and to view adoptable pets, visit the Louisville Metro Animal Services or Kentucky Humane Society website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.