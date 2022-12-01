Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive

Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive.

The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several counties back in July.

In addition to mailing or shipping toys to Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County, in our region, donors can also drop off items at the Kroger in Somerset.

You can find a list of all drop-off sites here.

The First Lady also said Northern Kentucky University and Murray State University are collecting during specific games and Kroger stores in Richmond and Prospect and the University of Kentucky will be collecting during regular business hours.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Museum is offering a new event hoping to spread holiday cheer.
Kentucky Derby Museum opens Ari’s Winter Workshop for the holidays
First responders were trained on lifesaving intervention for patients injured in active shooter...
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS trains for active shooter, threat situations
Jeramie G. Maddox, 48, was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with sexual abuse of a victim under...
Hardin County man charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl, her older sister
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Another cold night before rain and wind arrive