First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive.

The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several counties back in July.

In addition to mailing or shipping toys to Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County, in our region, donors can also drop off items at the Kroger in Somerset.

You can find a list of all drop-off sites here.

The First Lady also said Northern Kentucky University and Murray State University are collecting during specific games and Kroger stores in Richmond and Prospect and the University of Kentucky will be collecting during regular business hours.

