FORECAST: Another cold night before rain and wind arrive

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures in 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning
  • Scattered showers Friday afternoon, higher rain chances Friday night
  • Winds gust up to 55 mph Friday night into early Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be mostly clear for most of the overnight period but a few clouds will start to work in toward Friday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Most of Friday will be cloudy and cool, but rain chances, temperatures, and wind will all be on the increase as we head toward Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s, but those highs will take place well after dark.

As rain falls Friday night we’ll see winds gust up to 55 mph at times. Be sure your outdoor holiday decorations are anchored down properly!

The rain ends largely before sunrise on Saturday, leaving us with a partly sunny sky and temperatures falling into the 40s by mid morning.

Sunday looks quiet and cloudy with highs in the 40s, but we’ll warm back into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday night into Tuesday with some heavier rain not out of the question in Southern Kentucky.

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, December 1, 2022

