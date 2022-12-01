FORECAST: Chilly temperatures tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

20s for many overnight

Clouds, wind and temperatures all increasing later Friday

Wind gusts 35 to 45 mph possible Friday night/early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another chilly night under a clear sky. Temperatures dipping into the 20s for many and lower 30s for the rest. Rising temperatures by sunrise with southerly winds kicking in.

If you’re out check out Jupiter just above the moon (looking southeast). Clouds increasing along with wind speeds throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will push into the 50s, but not until later in the evening hours.

Rain chances will increase Friday evening too! Keep this in mind if you’re headed out to holiday parties! As rain falls Friday night we’ll see winds gusting between 35 & 45 mph at times.

Be sure your outdoor holiday decorations are anchored down properly! The rain ends largely before sunrise on Saturday, leaving us with a partly sunny sky and temperatures falling into the 40s by mid morning.

Sunday looks quiet and cloudy with highs in the 40s, but we’ll warm back into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.

Our next rain chance arrives late Monday night into Tuesday with some heavier rain not out of the question in Southern Kentucky.

