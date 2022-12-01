Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Chilly with mix of sun and clouds

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Friday: Gusts near 40 MPH Friday night
  • Rain returns tomorrow; scattered shower during the afternoon then more widespread rain overnight
  • Quiet but cloudy end to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead today as temperatures warm into the low 40s. Clouds clear out this evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds roll back into the region early Friday morning. Spotty showers move through the region tomorrow; initially, some may see a brief, low-impact wintry mix, however, dry air looks to limit that. Scattered showers linger through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 50s by the evening.

Rain chances increase Friday night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible as the rain tracks east.

Rain moves out Saturday morning before temperatures fall behind the cold front. More rain possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/23
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22