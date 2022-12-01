FORECAST: Chilly with mix of sun and clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy Friday: Gusts near 40 MPH Friday night

Rain returns tomorrow; scattered shower during the afternoon then more widespread rain overnight

Quiet but cloudy end to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead today as temperatures warm into the low 40s. Clouds clear out this evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds roll back into the region early Friday morning. Spotty showers move through the region tomorrow; initially, some may see a brief, low-impact wintry mix, however, dry air looks to limit that. Scattered showers linger through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 50s by the evening.

Rain chances increase Friday night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible as the rain tracks east.

Rain moves out Saturday morning before temperatures fall behind the cold front. More rain possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.

