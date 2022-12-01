Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet today with more strong wind Friday PM

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Friday: Gusts near 45-55 MPH Friday night
  • Rain returns tomorrow; scattered shower during the afternoon then more widespread rain overnight
  • Falling Temperatures on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High overcast skies into the afternoon will keep us on the chilly side of things. Temperatures will once again struggle into the 40s. Clouds clear out this evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s. Clouds roll back into the region early Friday morning.

Spotty showers will start to develop west to east throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will start off cold but will rapidly rise into the lower 50s by early afternoon and will likely keep climbing into Friday Night. Wind gusts will also increase. While rain showers will be around Friday Night, the bigger story will be the wind with gusts of 45-55 mph possible during the mid to late evening window especially. Be sure to anchor down the holiday decor once again!

Dry weather is expected on Sunday but another round of rain, perhaps heavy, will move into parts of the area for Monday/Tuesday. The exact placement of the heavy rain axis is still getting fine-tuned, so stay close to the latest forecast!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

