Former DuPont Manual teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Mugshot of James H. Miller
Mugshot of James H. Miller(Lafayette Mississippi Sheriff’s Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher entered a guilty plea for the possession of child pornography.

James H. Miller Jr. plead guilty on Wednesday to two counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Court records state between April 1 and June 30, 2021, Miller filmed a minor victim while she was undressing. The victim was 10 years old at the time.

The recording occurred while the Miller, the victim, and the victim’s mother were staying at a hotel in Louisville.

Documents state the victim’s mother found the videos on Miller’s phone in Dec. 2021. There were two videos found on the phone.

Police previously stated no public school children were involved in the incident. JCPS confirmed Miller had resigned earlier in 2022.

The jury recommended both charges run concurrent for a total of three years if served in prison or five years on probation. The Commonwealth said it will object to probation or shock probation.

Miller will also be required to register on the Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life, and will need to enroll and complete the sex offender treatment program.

