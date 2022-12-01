Hardin County man charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl, her older sister

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown has been arrested in connection to the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl back in October.

Jeramie G. Maddox, 48, was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with sexual abuse of a victim under 12, first degree sexual abuse and possession of matter of a sex performance involving a minor.

Maddox’s arrest report states on Oct. 15, Kentucky State Police officers were called to a home in Cecilia, Kentucky on a child sex abuse report.

Police made contact with the victim’s mother, who stated her daughter told her Maddox had sexually touched her.

Maddox is said to have distracted the 11-year-old away from her family as she played a game on his phone. While she was playing the game, Maddox is said to have sexually touched her.

The 11-year-old’s older sister also made claims that she had been abused by Maddox as well while she was 14 years old.

Detectives spoke with the 11-year-old on Oct. 21, who confirmed the sex act and also confirmed a sex act took place with Maddox and her older sister, the report states.

On Oct. 27, Maddox was interviewed at the Kentucky State Police post in Elizabethtown. Maddox was recorded in the interview stating, “I can’t say it didn’t happen.”

Maddox also told officers he did not like hooking up with older women and stated during the interview he wanted a “clean” woman and is into “lower to mid age,” but did not specify a certain age with officers.

He also told officers during the interview he had over 100 pictures and videos of child pornography with children between 10 and 16 years of age. He said he downloaded those from a website he had access to.

KSP officers were granted a search warrant for the content on Maddox’s cellphone and found multiple pictures and videos of girls under the age of 18.

Maddox is booked in the Hardin County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9.

