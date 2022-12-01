‘I am heartbroken’: Parent responds on abuse charges of multiple children at Vanguard Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parent and attorney involved in the Vanguard Academy daycare lawsuit speak out after a grand jury indicted Rachael Flannery Wednesday for ten counts of criminal abuse involving children at Vanguard Academy.

The daycare in Norton Commons has been under investigation since September.

Rachael Flannery was arrested on Sept. 30 by the LMPD Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigation in relation to an incident which occurred at the east Louisville daycare.

A lawsuit was filed against Vanguard Academy in October, claiming kids had been sprayed with water bottles and infants being dropped and cursed at.

The lawsuit was first sparked by an arrest report that said Flannery repeatedly shoved a bottle into an infant’s mouth, then forced him into a crib.

Ryan Russell is the father of that infant. He said he found bruises and abrasions on his 8-month old son and filed the original lawsuit against the center.

”If the police found 10 instances on camera, what are they doing?” Russell said. “Why do they have video cameras if they are not even occasionally reviewing them? I’m, you know, shocked... heartbroken.”

Alex White represents four of the families in the lawsuit.

He said his office has received several calls come from former employees dating back to 2012.

”The calls frequently start out with them wanting to stay anonymous or afraid to come forward,” White said. ”Former employees are important here to help. Because they know what the practices were like here at Vanguard.”

“Some of them were shaken, some of them were dropped,” White said. “Some of them were you know slammed or put fiercely into a crib, or hit. So, it’s a variety of things that happened to these children.”

White said it is too early to tell if the children’s injuries will be long term. He said these families have been dealing with a lot of heartbreak and stress.

”I wonder how many times she did something just to my son that didn’t leave a mark and we would never have seen it. How many times did she shake his head. How many times did she drop him to the ground,” Russell said.

The state temporarily closed the Academy for a week in November, putting it on an improvement plan.

Vanguard confirmed they are now re-open, but said they do not have a comment at this time. Since 2012, Vanguard Academy has been investigated at least 30 times.

Flannery will be back in court December 5.

