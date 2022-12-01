‘I am heartbroken’; Parent responds after abuse charges involving 10 children at Vanguard Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parent and attorney involved in the Vanguard Academy Daycare speak out after a grand jury indicted Rachael Flannery Wednesday for ten counts of criminal abuse involving children at Vanguard Academy.

The daycare in Norton Commons has been under investigation since September. Rachael Flannery was arrested on Sept. 30 by the LMPD Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigation in relation to an incident which occurred at the east Louisville daycare.

An indictment was returned by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday charging Flannery in connection to the criminal abuse of ten children at the daycare.

The incidents are said to have occurred between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.

According to arrest reports, Flannery was said to have caused injury to a six-month-old and a seven-month-old child. Incidents were caught on camera by surveillance footage at the daycare.

Flannery is said to have shoved a bottle into a child’s mouth, forcibly adjusting the child and later squeezing a child and dropping the child on the floor intentionally and walking away.

A lawsuit was filed against Vanguard Academy in October, claiming kids had been sprayed with water bottles and infants being dropped and cursed at.

The lawsuit was first sparked by an arrest report that said Flannery repeatedly shoved a bottle into an infant’s mouth, then forced him into a crib.

Ryan Russell is the father of that infant and says he found bruises and abrasions on his 8-month old son. He filed the original lawsuit against the center.

”If the police found 10 instances on camera. What are they doing? Why do they have video cameras if they are not even occasionally reviewing them,” Russell said. “I’m you know, shocked. You know, Heartbroken.”

Alex White represents four of the families in the lawsuit.

He said his office has received several calls come from former employees, dating back to 2012.

”The calls frequently start out with them wanting to stay anonymous or afraid to come forward,” White said. ”Former employees are important here to help. Because they know what the practices were like here at Vanguard.”

“Some of them were shaken. Some of them were dropped. Some of them were you know slammed or put fiercely into a crib. Hit. So it’s a variety of things that happened to these children,” White said.

White said it is too early to tell if the children’s injuries will be long term. He said these families have been dealing with a lot of heartbreak and stress.

”I wonder how many times she did something just to my son that didn’t leave a mark and we would never have seen it. How many times did she shake his head. How many times did she drop him to the ground,” Russell said.

The state temporarily closed the Academy for a week in November, putting it on an improvement plan.

Vanguard confirmed they are now re-open but said they do not have a comment at this time. Since 2012, Vanguard Academy has been investigated at least 30 times.

Flannery will be back in court December 5.

