‘It’s just a wonderful world’: Louisville woman celebrates her 100th birthday

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A resident in WAVE Country is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Jean Moore turned 100 years young, and told WAVE News what she’s experienced in her life.

She said over the years, she’s gained a love of shopping for clothes and Hershey Kisses.

With the holiday season approaching, she shared how it makes her feel to be alive for a whole century.

“That’s when you really realize that you’re alive and how grateful it is,” Moore said.

She said she also appreciates how much has changed over the past 100 years.

”How many changes that’s happened in the last few years, I mean, that I have seen,” Moore said. “Like a washer and a dryer and TV. And it’s just a wonderful world.”

