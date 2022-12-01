Kentucky Derby Museum opens Ari’s Winter Workshop for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is offering a new event hoping to spread holiday cheer.

Ari’s Winter Workshop is a new, festive family experience running daily through December.

The workshop is named after Ari, the Derby Museum’s miniature horse, which children and families will be able to meet and greet as part of the experience.

Children will be able to make holiday crafts, follow clues on a scavenger hunt and write a postcard to mail to Santa and the Museum’s horses.

“It’s a great way for parents looking for something to do with the family and get them engaged in the holiday season,” Rachel Collier, Kentucky Derby Museum’s spokeswoman said.

Admission to Ari’s Winter Workshop costs $8 with each child’s admission general ticket.

For more information, click or tap here.

