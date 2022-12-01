Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. man extradited from Alabama accused of sexual abuse of minor through social media

Johnny W. Gray III, 27, was charged with multiple sex abuse charges involving a minor,...
Johnny W. Gray III, 27, was charged with multiple sex abuse charges involving a minor, according to an arrest report.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man accused of sexual abuse of a minor was extradited from Alabama to Kentucky on Thursday.

Johnny W. Gray III, 27, was charged with multiple sex abuse charges involving a minor, according to an arrest report.

The report states between July 1 and Aug. 27 in Hardin County, Gray is accused of communicating with a 15-year-old victim through the social media app Discord.

Police state Gray was aware of the victim’s age and forced her to engage in illegal sexual activity, including sending illicit images and videos through Discord.

Gray is said to have received 29 images or videos of the minor and sent 9 images of himself performing sex acts to her.

According to the report, Gray had made a private server on the app to upload videos and images of the girl’s sexual performances.

He instructed the girl to upload the photos and videos there and to invite random men into the server to view them, police said.

Messages sent between Gray and the girl indicate she complied with Gray’s instructions.

Gray was arrested in Alabama on Wednesday and extradited to the Hardin County Detention Center on Thursday for arraignment.

