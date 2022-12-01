Contact Troubleshooters
Leitchfield man, his mother charged in kidnapping, rape investigation

Police respond.
Police respond.
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a juvenile girl.

Michael Logsdon, 26, was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping a minor and his mother, Tara Embry, 50, was charged with complicity to rape and kidnapping.

A Leitchfield man, Michael Logsdon, has been charged with kidnapping and rape and his mother,...
A Leitchfield man, Michael Logsdon, has been charged with kidnapping and rape and his mother, Tara Embry, has been charged with complicity to rape and kidnapping in an investigation.

According to a citation, Logsdon allegedly picked up a 13-year-old juvenile, who was reported missing by her parents and “forcibly had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old female.”

Citations also claim that Embry was in the next room in Logsdon’s apartment and “was aware of the victim’s age and that her 26-year-old son was engaging in sexual activities with the female.”

The police said that Embry also allegedly told the victim to not tell anyone about the incident.

Police originally contacted Embry to see if the victim was at the home she was at, which Embry said she was but did not give police the location of the home, according to police.

During Embry’s second talk with police, she said she wanted to “maintain custody” of the juvenile and requested police return the victim to her after police interviewed the victim.

Both are being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.

