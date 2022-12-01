Light show fundraiser for Alzheimer’s awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season is here and the Christmas decor is coming out.

One Louisville man has even decked his home out in lights to give back.

This house is located in Fern Creek on Tamarack Grove Lane. The owner is hosting a light show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association.

It started on Black Friday and will run every night until the end of the year.

The show features Christmas songs for all ages.

Donations are being accepted on the Lights on Tamarack Facebook page.

“It’s something that has always held near and dear to my heart,” engineer Andrew Cleary said. “Both of my grandparents suffered from Alzheimer’s. I think we as a society need to fund research and find a cure for it. This show is designed for people of all ages young and old to find a Christmas song they enjoy and to come watch it on the light show.”

The show begins each night at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

