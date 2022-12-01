Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Light show fundraiser for Alzheimer’s awareness

One Louisville man has decked his home out in lights to give back.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season is here and the Christmas decor is coming out.

One Louisville man has even decked his home out in lights to give back.

This house is located in Fern Creek on Tamarack Grove Lane. The owner is hosting a light show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association.

It started on Black Friday and will run every night until the end of the year.

The show features Christmas songs for all ages.

Donations are being accepted on the Lights on Tamarack Facebook page.

“It’s something that has always held near and dear to my heart,” engineer Andrew Cleary said. “Both of my grandparents suffered from Alzheimer’s. I think we as a society need to fund research and find a cure for it. This show is designed for people of all ages young and old to find a Christmas song they enjoy and to come watch it on the light show.”

The show begins each night at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

Latest News

Chestnut Hall’s Holiday Designer Show House kicks off this week
One Louisville man has decked his home out in lights to give back.
Light show fundraiser for Alzheimer’s awareness
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, December 1, 2022
JCPS is talking about taking a wrecking ball to some of their schools as they outline their...
JCPS four-year plan involves rebuilding schools