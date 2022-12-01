Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting on Thursday...
Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting on Thursday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot in the leg. He was alert and talking to police when he was found.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

