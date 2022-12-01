Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Teenager shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue...
Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

City will move forward with demolition planning.
Judge clears way for city to demolish burnt out warehouse
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
The study analyzes data from 1990-2021 and provides context into the gender and racial...
New national study shows America’s gun epidemic is more deadly than ever