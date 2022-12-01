LMPD: Teenager shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

