Louisville Metro PAL program returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023.

According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January.

The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids.

Middle school boys will play on Saturdays at 2500 Portland Avenue on Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. Elementary school boys and girls will play on Sundays on Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.

There is a $25 fee that will cover workers, referees and a high-quality reversible jersey that your child can keep.

To register your child, email ahowardoo@yahoo.com and include: name, age, grade, school. height, parent’s email and phone number.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.