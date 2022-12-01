Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro PAL program returning

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023.

According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January.

The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids.

Middle school boys will play on Saturdays at 2500 Portland Avenue on Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. Elementary school boys and girls will play on Sundays on Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.

There is a $25 fee that will cover workers, referees and a high-quality reversible jersey that your child can keep.

To register your child, email ahowardoo@yahoo.com and include: name, age, grade, school. height, parent’s email and phone number.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Jean Moore turned 100 years young, and told WAVE News what she’s experienced in her life.
‘It’s just a wonderful world’: Louisville woman celebrates her 100th birthday
Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to...
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
Congress passes bill that limits non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases