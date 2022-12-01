Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal

As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu.
As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu.(WLBT)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu.

“In previous years, we look back five to seven years and sort of see how many tests do we see positive at this time of year on an annual basis,” Norton Healthcare Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer Dr. Steven Hester said.  “And we are seeing about four times more than we normally would. So it’s pretty significant in terms of the number of tests.”

Increased cases result in waiting rooms getting crowded and emergency room waits becoming longer.

“Part of the challenge with that comes as you have an increased number of patients, you extend waits,” Norton Healthcare Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer Dr. Steven Hester said. “And we want to make sure that access is easy and as quick as it can be.”

Norton Healthcare is hoping to prevent those long waits by educating the public on when to seek emergency care.

According to Norton Healthcare, a list of symptoms worthy of a trip to the emergency room includes:

  • Chest pain
  • Stroke symptoms
  • Loss of consciousness or unresponsiveness
  • Major injury or head trauma
  • Seizure
  • Severe shortness of breath or asthma attack
  • Severe burn or wound
  • Shock
  • Uncontrollable bleeding
  • Vomiting blood

Less severe symptoms could instead warrant a visit to a primary care physician or immediate care.

UofL Health also reports a rise in flu numbers the week after Thanksgiving with more than 900 new cases. It is unclear how these numbers might predict a looming COVID spike, which takes longer for symptoms to develop.

“I can’t really put my finger on how big a spike that’s going to be,” UofL Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Burns said. “But I feel very confident that there will be a spike for sure.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

Latest News

Norton Healthcare hosted an open house event on Monday for its new mobile primary care unit...
Norton Healthcare unveils mobile primary care in west Louisville
Feeling feverish? Got a cough and the sniffles? This year that could signal the onset on a...
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving happening soon and other holidays right around the corner, officials said...
Health officials offer tips on keeping the holidays stress-free