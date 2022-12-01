Contact Troubleshooters
Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs

The new 12,000 square foot Churchill Downs Paddock area will give guests a greater view of the...
The new 12,000 square foot Churchill Downs Paddock area will give guests a greater view of the famous Twin Spires, simplify the flow of visitors, and upgrade the existing audio/visual technology.(Churchill Downs)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are happening at Churchill Downs. The Paddock area at the track is currently undergoing a $200 million redesign.

According to Churchill Downs, this redesign is a part of the final phase of the three-year capital investment plan for the racetrack.

Churchill Downs said that the Paddock will be turned into an area that will enhance race fan’s experience at the track.

The new design will enhance visibility of the iconic Twin Spires and help people move around the facility better.

The project will be debuted at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in May of 2024.

