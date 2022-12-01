LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can picture your pet with Santa Paws this year at Feeders Pet Supply.

According to Feeders Pet Supply, families can bring their furry family member for a holiday photo on December 3 and 4 from noon to 4p.m. at select locations.

You can receive a copy of your photos on a personal USB drive for $25. All the proceeds will go to the sponsoring rescue group, depending on the location.

To see the store list below for Kentucky and Indiana, click or tap here.

