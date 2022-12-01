Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Picture your pet with Santa Paws

Feeder's Pet Supply logo
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can picture your pet with Santa Paws this year at Feeders Pet Supply.

According to Feeders Pet Supply, families can bring their furry family member for a holiday photo on December 3 and 4 from noon to 4p.m. at select locations.

You can receive a copy of your photos on a personal USB drive for $25. All the proceeds will go to the sponsoring rescue group, depending on the location.

To see the store list below for Kentucky and Indiana, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

Jean Moore turned 100 years young, and told WAVE News what she’s experienced in her life.
‘It’s just a wonderful world’: Louisville woman celebrates her 100th birthday
Basketball
Louisville Metro PAL program returning
Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to...
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
Congress passes bill that limits non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases