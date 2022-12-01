‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ brings the big-screen favorite to a Louisville stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is now showing at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, staged by PNC Broadway in Louisville. The show has it all: the costumes you love, the characters you’ve missed, and the music both new and familiar from the 1990 film.

“It’s just a really funny love story, set in the backdrop of Hollywood and this interesting billionaire lifestyle in contrast with her lifestyle,” said Adam Pascal, who plays “Edward Lewis,” the character made famous by Richard Gere.

Pascal is already a star himself, having portrayed the lead “Roger” in the movie version of the smash-hit musical “Rent.” Now, though, Pascal is focused on his role as Edward, the lonely billionaire who meets the titular character as she walks the streets to support herself. He said the production will take you inside the beloved story.

“It takes you there with sets, with costumes and lights and music, and hopefully you’re transported,” Pascal said.

His costar comes with talent that would make the iconic Julia Roberts proud. Jessie Davidson sings and dances as a new Vivian Ward, a woman working her way toward something different.

“No matter what your profession is, we can all relate to having a dream to get out of our current situation and get to something better in our lives, whatever that may be,” said Davidson.

The music ranges from 80s rock to power ballads to folk and soul. A style for everyone with, Davidson says, and a message for anyone.

“I think there’s something special about watching someone who’s coming from nothing and then someone who has all this privilege and seeing that they really want the same thing,” said Davidson.

Evening and matinee showings are available every day through Sunday, Dec. 4. To buy tickets, visit the Kentucky Center’s online box office.

