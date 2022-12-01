Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ brings the big-screen favorite to a Louisville stage

Pretty Woman: The Musical
Pretty Woman: The Musical(Pretty Woman: The Musical)
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is now showing at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, staged by PNC Broadway in Louisville. The show has it all: the costumes you love, the characters you’ve missed, and the music both new and familiar from the 1990 film.

“It’s just a really funny love story, set in the backdrop of Hollywood and this interesting billionaire lifestyle in contrast with her lifestyle,” said Adam Pascal, who plays “Edward Lewis,” the character made famous by Richard Gere.

Pascal is already a star himself, having portrayed the lead “Roger” in the movie version of the smash-hit musical “Rent.” Now, though, Pascal is focused on his role as Edward, the lonely billionaire who meets the titular character as she walks the streets to support herself. He said the production will take you inside the beloved story.

“It takes you there with sets, with costumes and lights and music, and hopefully you’re transported,” Pascal said.

His costar comes with talent that would make the iconic Julia Roberts proud. Jessie Davidson sings and dances as a new Vivian Ward, a woman working her way toward something different.

“No matter what your profession is, we can all relate to having a dream to get out of our current situation and get to something better in our lives, whatever that may be,” said Davidson.

The music ranges from 80s rock to power ballads to folk and soul. A style for everyone with, Davidson says, and a message for anyone.

“I think there’s something special about watching someone who’s coming from nothing and then someone who has all this privilege and seeing that they really want the same thing,” said Davidson.

Evening and matinee showings are available every day through Sunday, Dec. 4. To buy tickets, visit the Kentucky Center’s online box office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

Latest News

The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event waives adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at...
‘Empty the Shelters’ event waives adoption fees for adult cats, dogs at LMAS, KHS
JCPS is talking about taking a wrecking ball to some of their schools as they outline their...
JCPS four-year plan involves rebuilding schools
Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Jean Moore turned 100 years young, and told WAVE News what she’s experienced in her life.
‘It’s just a wonderful world’: Louisville woman celebrates her 100th birthday