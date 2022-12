LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries).

Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind.

More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday.

THEN...some changes

SNOW BOARD

Dec 8-9 Rain or Snow

Dec 15-17 Snow Possible

