Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation.
State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden.
After a search warrant was requested, troopers found approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, hypodermic needles and marijuana at the residence, according to a release.
State police arrested the two on the following charges:
Joshua Tony Griffith, 47, of Borden:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
Nicole E. Starrett, 47, of Salem:
- Possession of a Syringe - Level 6 Felony
Both of them were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.