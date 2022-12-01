Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity investigation. Photo: ISP Sellersburg Post(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation.

State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden.

After a search warrant was requested, troopers found approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, hypodermic needles and marijuana at the residence, according to a release.

State police arrested the two on the following charges:

Joshua Tony Griffith, 47, of Borden:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
  • Possession of Paraphernalia - Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Nicole E. Starrett, 47, of Salem:

  • Possession of a Syringe - Level 6 Felony

Both of them were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years

Latest News

JCPS is talking about taking a wrecking ball to some of their schools as they outline their...
JCPS four-year plan involves rebuilding schools
Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Picture your pet with Santa Paws
Basketball
Louisville Metro PAL program returning
ZOUK GROUP ANNOUNCES RAP SUPERSTAR JACK HARLOW AS 2023 RESIDENT PERFORMER AT RESORTS WORLD LAS...
Jack Harlow announces Las Vegas residency shows