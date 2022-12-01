Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation.

State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden.

After a search warrant was requested, troopers found approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, hypodermic needles and marijuana at the residence, according to a release.

State police arrested the two on the following charges:

Joshua Tony Griffith, 47, of Borden:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia - Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Nicole E. Starrett, 47, of Salem:

Possession of a Syringe - Level 6 Felony

Both of them were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.