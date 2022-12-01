Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large

Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with murder and burglary in connection with...
Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with murder and burglary in connection with an October 22 shooting in which the victim later died.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary.

Court documents say Murray and co-defendant shot Timothy Greer multiple times on the night of October 22 in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Greer was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries on October 28.

A witness told police Murray and the other man came to the Esquire Alley address and went into the apartment through an unlocked front door. After the shooting, the men were seen leaving out the back door. They were also recorded on surveillance video in the area.

Murray is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

