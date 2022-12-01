Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge

Two homeowners were left wondering if they'd be able to stay in their homes during the holidays after a car crashed into their homes.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes.

Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off after the crash on Tennis Boulevard, just off of Watson Lane.

Two homeowners in Jefferson County said they may have to figure out where they’re going to live during this holiday season after the crash.

”(My dad) called earlier this morning, and he was crying and he said, ‘Tammy, Tammy come quick, hurry!’' Tammy Gleesing, the daughter of one of the homeowners said. “‘Somebody has run their car through my bedroom! Hurry, hurry.’”

Gleesing said the driver of a black SUV drove off the road, through a fence, clipped her dad’s house and rammed into the neighbors.

The crash left her family to pick up the pieces of her childhood home.

”It’s traumatizing to see something destroyed,” Gleesing said. “Something that’s been here for so long and been such a big part of your life. We still have Thanksgiving and Christmas here, and my dad still lives here. He’s been here for 56 years.”

The next door neighbor did not want to go on camera, but said she is five months pregnant and had plans to use the battered room as a nursery. She said now she will be too scared to even go into the room.

Gleesing said the car ran into her neighbors’ gas line and had the whole neighborhood worried about their safety.

LG&E responded to the scene and turned off the gas and electricity for both houses temporarily.

”You could hear it like three to four houses up and down the street,” Gleesing said. “And you could smell the gas, it was that bad. And that was the first matter of business for the firemen. Is everyone out of the house and lets look and see what’s going on and get the gas off.”

While Gleesing said she understands that accidents do happen, she wants to see the folks responsible take accountability.

”I want, well, justice for everyone, because this could be your mom’s house or your dad’s house,” Gleesing said. “This could be your house. And there easily could have been someone killed.”

LMPD said they will continue to investigate the hit and run.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

Latest News

James confirmed after six years as the city council leader, he would not be seeking another term.
David James stepping down as leader of Metro Council
PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker
PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker
TARC workers represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 voted to ratify a new...
TARC workers vote to ratify new contract
The incidents are said to have occurred between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.
‘I am heartbroken’: Parent responds on abuse charges of multiple children at Vanguard Academy