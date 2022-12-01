SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes.

Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off after the crash on Tennis Boulevard, just off of Watson Lane.

Two homeowners in Jefferson County said they may have to figure out where they’re going to live during this holiday season after the crash.

”(My dad) called earlier this morning, and he was crying and he said, ‘Tammy, Tammy come quick, hurry!’' Tammy Gleesing, the daughter of one of the homeowners said. “‘Somebody has run their car through my bedroom! Hurry, hurry.’”

Gleesing said the driver of a black SUV drove off the road, through a fence, clipped her dad’s house and rammed into the neighbors.

The crash left her family to pick up the pieces of her childhood home.

”It’s traumatizing to see something destroyed,” Gleesing said. “Something that’s been here for so long and been such a big part of your life. We still have Thanksgiving and Christmas here, and my dad still lives here. He’s been here for 56 years.”

The next door neighbor did not want to go on camera, but said she is five months pregnant and had plans to use the battered room as a nursery. She said now she will be too scared to even go into the room.

Gleesing said the car ran into her neighbors’ gas line and had the whole neighborhood worried about their safety.

LG&E responded to the scene and turned off the gas and electricity for both houses temporarily.

”You could hear it like three to four houses up and down the street,” Gleesing said. “And you could smell the gas, it was that bad. And that was the first matter of business for the firemen. Is everyone out of the house and lets look and see what’s going on and get the gas off.”

While Gleesing said she understands that accidents do happen, she wants to see the folks responsible take accountability.

”I want, well, justice for everyone, because this could be your mom’s house or your dad’s house,” Gleesing said. “This could be your house. And there easily could have been someone killed.”

LMPD said they will continue to investigate the hit and run.

