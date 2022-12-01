Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the backseat.(WRAL via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina said two small children were found in a car along with the dead bodies of two adults.

Officers in Rocky Mount were called to a parking lot early Thursday morning, where they found the vehicle with the bodies of 28-year-old Devone Brown and 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins inside. Police said the two were both shot.

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with the two children in the back seat.

WITN reports the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the...
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
‘I am heartbroken’; Parent responds after abuse charges involving 10 children at Vanguard Academy
‘I am heartbroken’; Parent responds after abuse charges involving 10 children at Vanguard Academy
Eric Holland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony theft.
Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s...
2 charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84