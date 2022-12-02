Contact Troubleshooters
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even enjoy some holiday-themed cocktails!

Free trolleys will run the length of Bardstown so people can experience as much fun as possible.

There will also be live music up and down the street.

The unofficial kick-off to the event is the tree lighting in front of Wendy’s. People can enjoy some free hot chocolate starting at 5:30 p.m. Santa will be on hand to flip the switch promptly at 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about everything happening at this year’s event, click here.

