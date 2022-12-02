Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Behind the Forecast: How temperature influences winter precipitation

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Fairmount Falls in Louisville in the Winter.
Fairmount Falls in Louisville in the Winter.(John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperature and moisture content are critical to the types of precipitation we see during the winter. Everything from rain to graupel may fall from the sky.

For ice crystals to form in the atmosphere, relative humidity must be ay 70 percent or higher in what’s known as the snow growth or dendritic zone. In this part of the atmosphere, temperatures sit between 10.4° and 0.4°F. If there’s not enough moisture here, most wintry weather (snow and sleet) won’t occur.

For snow to fall, the atmospheric temperature must be at or below 32° from inside a cloud to the ground.

There are situations where snow can fall when parts of the atmosphere are above freezing. If there is a shallow layer of the atmosphere above the ground where the temperature remains below 33.8°F, then snow can still fall. Snow can still fall when the wet-bulb height is below 1,500 feet. The wet-bulb height is where the evaporatively cooled temperature goes below 32°F.

These situations usually lead to wet snow since the snowflake partially melts.

Sleet happens when the snow melts and refreezes. The melting layer is thin (less than 2,000 feet thick), and the temperature within that layer is usually between 33.8° and 37.4°F.

Freezing rain occurs when a snowflake melts completely, but the ground temperature is below freezing. Once the temperature in the melting layer is above 37.4°F, the snowflake will melt, becoming a raindrop. The layer of below-freezing temperatures near the ground is so shallow that the raindrop does not have time to freeze into sleet. Instead, it freezes on contact with surfaces.

Freezing rain can also occur when there’s not enough moisture in the dendritic zone (snow growth zone).

Graupel are “soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature below 32°F) freeze onto a snow crystal, a process called riming.” Graupel is also called soft hail or snow pellets (it looks like small styrofoam balls). For graupel to occur, snowflakes fall through a layer of supercooled air and water and freeze. Surface air temperatures are typically below 45 degrees. Cloud temperatures are below freezing, however, some parts of the cloud can be below 15°F.

With temperatures and moisture so vital to winter forecasting, it’s important to be weather aware. A few degrees can make a huge difference.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives

Latest News

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, brought another chilly morning to Beargrass Creek on Louisville's east...
Behind the Forecast: How warmer weather can lead to more snowfall
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Strong wind, rain return tonight
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Thursday, December 1, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1