CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky

A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow. (@jamskillet/Instagram/Twitter)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!

A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person, and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

You can report meteor sightings to the American Meteor Society.

