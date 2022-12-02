Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County

Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times...
Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera.

Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Dec. 1 for a report of child abuse.

The report states the mother of a 2-week-old boy had taken her child to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Officers interviewed the mother, who said she thought she had heard something falling earlier that morning. After reviewing surveillance cameras on her property, she noticed incidents where the infant’s father, Conn, had struck the child and violently handled him.

Police said there were several moments between 2:28 a.m. and 7:38 a.m. where Conn was seen on camera violently handling the boy, placing him face down in a pillow three times and spanking the infant causing the infant to shift in his crib several inches.

Conn is claimed to have told the child “you will cry, f***ing with me, you will cry.”

In court on Friday, Conn was placed on a $50,000 full cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Latest News

The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and...
Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans
Students from Sacred Heart Schools collect gifts like books, stuffed animals, and art supplies....
Sacred Heart students deliver Christmas gifts to Appalachia
The Highlands light up for Bardstown Road Aglow
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2