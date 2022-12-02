Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera.

Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Dec. 1 for a report of child abuse.

The report states the mother of a 2-week-old boy had taken her child to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Officers interviewed the mother, who said she thought she had heard something falling earlier that morning. After reviewing surveillance cameras on her property, she noticed incidents where the infant’s father, Conn, had struck the child and violently handled him.

Police said there were several moments between 2:28 a.m. and 7:38 a.m. where Conn was seen on camera violently handling the boy, placing him face down in a pillow three times and spanking the infant causing the infant to shift in his crib several inches.

Conn is claimed to have told the child “you will cry, f***ing with me, you will cry.”

In court on Friday, Conn was placed on a $50,000 full cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

