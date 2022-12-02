FORECAST: Dry to start Monday, wet weather arrives late

WEATHER HEADLINES

Shower return late Monday to kick off a busy week

Tuesday morning rain could lead to a soggy morning commute

Active pattern continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night features partly cloudy skies as temperatures turn cold once again. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Monday begins on a dry note but as the day progresses, rain chances will be on the rise. Shower chances will increase during the late afternoon hours, with best chances of rain taking shape during late Monday night.

Showers continue to grow more widespread Monday night as pockets of heavy downpours are possible at times. This will likely lead to a messy commute for early Tuesday, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get out the door!

Lows fall into the 40s. Showers continue Tuesday morning, with the heaviest rain likely stay south of I-64. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

