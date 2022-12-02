Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Main rain and wind will be tonight

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, Dec. 02, 2022
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Friday: Gusts near 40-50 MPH This Evening & Overnight
  • Rain chances max out late evening into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday
  • Falling temperatures on Saturday behind cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on throughout the day. Highs max out in the 50s but not until this evening.

While some sprinkles/drizzle remains possible during the morning/afternoon, the main rain chance holds off until tonight. Rain showers push through the area tonight as the wind gusts between 40 and 50 MPH.

Make sure holiday decorations are properly secured.

Temperature hover in the 50s overnight. Showers push east early Saturday morning as the cold front barrels through. Temperatures fall from the 50s before sunrise into the 30s and 40s by midday.

While the wind won’t be as strong, 20 to 30 MPH gusts are still possible in the morning. P

artly cloudy skies are expected during the evening before clouds increase overnight. Temperatures slide into the 20s by Sunday morning.

