FORECAST: A morning cold front brings an end to the rain with falling temperatures

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures fall through the rest of Saturday, hovering around the 40s
  • Frigid temperatures arrive by early Sunday
  • More rain is on the way heading into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances wind down as our cold front pushes through this morning.

This will lead to falling temperatures through the rest of the day, with most temperatures hovering around the low to mid 40s.

Clouds and wind gusts will be on the decrease as well. A few clouds will drift through the region overnight as cold temperatures settle in. Lows dip down into the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow morning begins with a cloud cover overhead before the clouds break apart leading to increasing sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Highs will stay relatively cool, dipping down into the 40s. Sunday night features mostly cloudy skies as temperatures turn cold once again.

Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

