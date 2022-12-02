FORECAST: A morning cold front brings an end to the rain with falling temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures fall through the rest of Saturday, hovering around the 40s

Frigid temperatures arrive by early Sunday

More rain is on the way heading into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances wind down as our cold front pushes through this morning.

This will lead to falling temperatures through the rest of the day, with most temperatures hovering around the low to mid 40s.

Clouds and wind gusts will be on the decrease as well. A few clouds will drift through the region overnight as cold temperatures settle in. Lows dip down into the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow morning begins with a cloud cover overhead before the clouds break apart leading to increasing sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Highs will stay relatively cool, dipping down into the 40s. Sunday night features mostly cloudy skies as temperatures turn cold once again.

Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

