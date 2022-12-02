Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Strong wind, rain return tonight

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Friday: Gusts near 45-55 MPH Friday night
  • Scattered showers during the late afternoon/evening then more widespread rain overnight
  • Falling temperatures on Saturday behind a cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on throughout the day. Highs max out in the 50s but not until this evening. While some sprinkles/drizzle remains possible during the morning/afternoon, the main rain chance holds off until tonight.

Rain showers push through the area tonight as the wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH. Make sure holiday decorations are properly secured. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight.

Showers push east early Saturday morning as the cold front barrels through. Temperatures fall from the 50s before sunrise into the 30s and 40s by midday. While the wind won’t be as strong, 20 to 30 MPH gusts are still possible in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the evening before clouds increase overnight. Temperatures slide into the 20s by Sunday morning.

Dry weather is expected on Sunday but another round of rain, perhaps heavy, will move into parts of the area for Monday/Tuesday. The exact placement of the heavy rain axis is still getting fine-tuned, so stay close to the latest forecast!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

