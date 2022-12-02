FORECAST: Winter-like temperatures overnight, rain on the horizon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight

Quiet and dry to round out the weekend

Shower chances on the rise Monday night and Tuesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will drift through the region overnight as cold temperatures settle in. Lows dip down into the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow morning begins with a cloud cover overhead before the clouds break apart leading to increasing sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Highs will stay relatively cool, dipping down into the 40s.

Sunday night features mostly cloudy skies as temperatures turn cold once again. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. Monday begins on a dry note but as the day progresses, rain chances will be on the rise.

Shower chances will increase during the early afternoon, with best chances of rain taking shape during Monday evening.

